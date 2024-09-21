– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes revealed that he’s been happy with Bron Breakker’s success on the main roster, and he spoke about the bond they shared when they were both in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Carmelo Hayes on Bron Breakker: “Super happy for Bron man, it was inevitable. Bron is, he’s just one of one for real. Despite our past and everything like that, me and Bron are cool. It’s a special kind of camaraderie that we have because we know that we were both in the trenches of — I don’t want to say trenches like it was a bad thing, but the trenches of 2.0, you know what I mean? We were really heavily, Shawn [Michaels] has even given us credit, we were heavily relied on in a lot of ways. Him at that time with the NXT title and me with the North American title, just to balance that show.”

On the camaraderie he built with Breakker in NXT: It’s funny sometimes where we’re like, ‘Remember the thing with Taker and Cena?’ We just looked at each other and we’re like, what the freak, what is going on bro. We have sort of a camaraderie or weird bond that’s like, only we know what we had to go through and we know the pressures that were put on us to succeed or produce when there was a lot of people that were looking at it in a negative way I guess.”

Bron Breakker will defend his title against Jey Uso next week on Monday Night Raw. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes will face his rival Andrade in their sixth matchup on next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.