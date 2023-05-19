Carmelo Hayes Previews NXT Battleground Match WIth Bron Breakker, Talks Bron’s Attacks On Him

Carmelo Hayes’ feud with Bron Breakker has only become more heated since Hayes won the NXT Title from his rival, and Hayes recently weighed in on Breakker’s recent actions. Hayes won the title from Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver, and Breakker responded by turning heel and assaulting Hayes and Trick Williams. Breakker has kept up the sneak assaults leading into their match at NXT Battleground later this month, and Hayes spoke with WrestlingNews.co about the rivalry.

“It’s not cool and I think this is beyond the championship at this point,” Hayes said (h/t to Fightful for the transcription). “I said it before, he’s thrived without this championship. He doesn’t want this championship, he wants to hurt me and he wants to embarrass me in front of my friends and family.”

He continued, “There’s a competition as to who the guy is, who’s number one and who’s number two. I always thought I was number one, he always thought he was number one. I am number one and he still thinks he’s number one, so we need to put that conversation to rest. At NXT Battleground, who the real number one is, undisputed, that’s where we’re gonna find out.”

NXT Battleground takes place on May 28th from Boston and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.