Carmelo Hayes Update Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
We will get an update on Carmelo Hayes on this week’s WWE NXT after he was attacked by Bron Breakker last week. Last week’s show saw Breakker ambush Hayes and Trick Williams, laying out Trick before he speared Hayes through a portion of the stage. Hayes was stretchered out afterward.
The WWE NXT Twitter account announced an update on Hayes on Tuesday’s show, as you can see below. The updated card for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (w/ Tyler Bate) vs. Drew Gulak (w/ Charlie Dempsey)
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey
The Dyad get an NXT Tag Team Title shot if Gacy wins, otherwise they cannot challenge for the titles again while Gallus reigns.
* Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
* JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee
* Axiom vs. SCRYPTS
* Dani Palmer vs. TBA
* Update on Carmelo Hayes
We will also have an update on the condition of #WWENXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE after being brutally attacked by @bronbreakkerwwe last week.
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/8ONw5lncr8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2023
