Carmelo Hayes vs. Smackdown’s Newest Acquisiton Added to Next Week’s Episode

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmelo Hayes WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

During a segment on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Nick Aldis said the brand will acquire a new superstar next week. Carmelo Hayes approached Aldis backstage, saying he might take his talents to RAW. Aldis didn’t seem bothered and noted that he would have a special opponent for Hayes next week.

On Youtube, the title of the segment reads: “Nick Aldis makes a match for Carmelo Hayes against a new Superstar.

It has the following description: “SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis reveals that Carmelo Hayes will face SmackDown’s newest acquisition next week.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s episode:

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green
* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Smackdown’s Newest Acquistion

