Carmelo Hayes Wins North American Title at WWE NXT In Your House

We have a new NXT North American champion after Carmelo Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House. The two had a back-and-forth match after a distraction from Trick Williams, Grimes missed a dive into the corner and Hayes hit a leg drop off the top to get the win.

This is Hayes’ second reign as NXT North American Champion. This ends Grimes’ reign at 62 days. He won the title at NXT Stand and Deliver on April 2, defeating Hayes and others in a ladder match.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.