– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (aka The IIconics Peyton Royce) discussed her run in NXT where she was nicknamed “The Venus Flytrap of NXT.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cassie Lee on husband Shawn Spears helping her develop her Venus Flytrap character: “Oh my gosh. I had a lot of help from my husband. You know, they were talking to us a lot about, ‘Who do you want to present yourself as?’ I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the first time this question has ever been posed to me before.’ Prior to NXT, I had all my time on the indies and it’s, I mean, back then at least, there was not much emphasis put on who are you. It was just like, how do you wrestle kind of thing. How do you wrestle and how do you look?”

On taking inspiration from her dance background and poison Ivy: “So, It took me, it would stump me a lot, but my husband helped me, my now husband helped me so much with I was a dancer, I grew up a dancer, so I kind of had this way of moving and it reminded him of Poison Ivy, and then I love flowers and plants, like I’m a bit weird like that, so we’re like, okay, Poison Ivy, we’re thinking greens and purples and like, okay, Venus Flytrap, that could be such a cool concept, you know? So I kind of just blended the two and then we kept on working through it from there. I was trying something. I don’t know if I can pull that off, but I gave it my best shot.”