Cathy Kelley Says It’s A ‘Determent’ That Stephanie McMahon Isn’t In WWE Full Time, Says She Advocates For Women in Company

In an interview with B4TheBell (via Fightful), Cathy Kelley spoke about Stephanie McMahon’s absence from WWE and said that her not being part of the company full-time is a ‘detriment.’ Stephanie resigned in January 2023 after her father returned as CEO, but never came back even after he resigned this year. She only makes sporadic appearances on WWE TV.

She said: “She really is an advocate of so many women. She is not the advocate, but she is an advocate for so many women and she is so versatile in everything that she has accomplished and has been able to do throughout her career. It’s a little bit of a detriment that we don’t have her there full-time right now, but I love her so much. She is the reason I came back. We had multiple conversations before I came back and she is the one that really encouraged me to come back. It was her being at the helm. Her and Triple H. They really took care of me the first time I was there.“