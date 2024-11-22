Cathy Kelley Says Stephanie McMahon Encouraged Her To Talk More About Being In Mensa

Cathy Kelley is a literal genius and a member of Mensa, and she recently talked about joining the organization and talking about it more. The WWE personality recently spoke with B4TheBell and was asked about taking the Mensa test and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On taking the Mensa test: “I don’t know where a Mensa Journalist came from, I think that’s a made up term, I just took the Mensa test and I got in. I was doing podcasts and I was talking about wrestling as a very new fan. Sometimes you don’t have as much context for your opinions on the show. I got a lot of hate and a lot of people calling me a “dumb C word.” I wanted to prove that I’m only half of that. So, I took the test. I took a couple of online tests just to make sure that I had a good chance of getting in. I think the test was administered somewhere closer to Orange County. They do it once every month couple of months. This was a long time ago at this point and I can’t remember anything past three days. Went to take the test, was kind of nervous that I wouldn’t get in and there would be this whole thing for nothing. I didn’t tell anyone that I did it. There was this actress who I knew who was on ABC Family at the time, who was also in there with maybe three or four other people taking the test and the administrator. I got a letter a couple weeks after the fact and it said that I got in.”

On not talking about it much at first: “I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I thought it was kind of pretentious. I just wanted to do it to prove to myself. The person that really encouraged me to talk about it more was Stephanie McMahon. She said how much of an accomplishment that it was and how I should be really proud of it as opposed to hiding that fact about me.”