Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 3.8.22  

It’s Tuesday night and you know what that means. It means we’re back for another episode of AEW Dark! Following an amazing week last week AEW looks to continue with an interesting AEW Dark card. We’ll see Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander, Jay Letha, Scorpio Sky and more in action for AEW Dark from Orlando.

Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

We’re live in front of a larger crowd than usual not exactly sure when this was taped but i’ll guess before Rampage on Friday. Anna has had a string of victories on Dark and I expect the same here, maybe she’ll get an extended showing. Nope. Anna with a back kick into the queen slayer submission victory in 1:21.

Rating: N/A

Review: This never really got going or had much to it and Anna Jay’s final sequence was kinda shaky. I think Anna Jay’s grown leaps and bounds but this wasn’t a very good showcase of that.

Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss

I’m sure we’ve seen a bit of Sonny recently but it’s unfortunate we haven’t seen Kiss more following the Janela feud. I was really surprised to see Janela come out of that feud the winner as Sonny’s definitely been around more since then. Scoprio comes out and has pyro for Dark a clear indication he’s kind of a big deal. Escalibur tells us it has been one year since Sky has been pinned. I believe it but I also don’t think Sky has done a whole lot in that time. Kiss gets a bit of offense in early but it’s predominately dominated by Sky until Kiss gets a flurry of offenses into a back handspring back kick followed by a swinging neck breaker. Kiss has some interesting offense but it’s still not really smooth, things like the moonsault into the knees and even the back handspring back kick really didn’t look that great. Alternatively Sky is really sound and is helping lead Sonny to a solid match. Sonnys burst of offense late in the match was a sign of that unique offense looking really great and smooth, if Kiss decided to focus more on what looked good and use less of what doesn’t then the future could really be bright. Sky takes control and shows an aggressive side to pick up the victory with the TKO in 5:42.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a really solid showcase match and Sky should be used in these more often. Kiss has grown a lot over the two years or so with AEW and this was a great showcase of that. Some stuff still could use toning up but overall Kiss is so much better than a few years ago. Sky has been good but the confidence really seems to be there and we could be on the cusp of him finally getting a solid singles run.

Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan

This one has stood out since I saw the match card. Keira’s been pushed pretty strong on Dark but has yet to really get a chance on AEW TV. Velvet is consistently getting TV opportunities and is more familiar with the audience so I think she’s the favorite to win but could be a toss up. A little handshake early as a sign of respect between two wrestlers who are pretty much booked as babyfaces. Grapple exchange early, I think Keira missed a kipup but the camera angle helped protect it. Keira with some strong offense early on but Velvet takes control and hits the final slice relatively quick for the victory in 2:16.

Rating: N/A

Review: This is a shame that they didn’t get more time I think they could’ve had a hell of a match if given the time and this was starting out like that but instead it went to a finish way too quick. I understand having to hit time things out but i’m pretty bummed about this one.

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

Darius returned to AEW on Dynamite last wednesday in the battle royal and now we’re seeing top flight return to regular tag team action. Darius was seen as the standout early on as he was the older brother of the two but Dante took the ball and ran with it so now it’ll be exciting to see how things go. The fans are clearly behind them giving a loud top flight chant early on in the match. Top Flight with the quick tags and high flying action on Avalon keeping him separated from Nemeth to prevent the tag. This is pretty unique tag work and i’m enjoying it. Dante goes for a dive onto Avalon but Nemeth breaks it up, Avalon follows up and sends him to the outside Dante hits the stairs back and knee first. It’s a hard fall for Dante giving the Wingmen the chance to take control. Dante with the quick moves leading to Avalon hitting his partner Nemeth giving Dante a chance to tag Darius into the match. Darius runs wild on both Wingmen nearly picking up the victory after a german suplex into a pinfall attempt on Nemeth. Dante tags in and Darius tries to drop Avalon off the apron with a strike only for the wingmen to help him back on the apron, Dante follows up with a dropkick sending Avalon into everyone taking them out. Darius with the flatliner into the nosedive from Dante for the victory in 6:25.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a really solid tag match with Top Flight looking awesome early on only for The Wingmen to take control for a bit. Dante played the face in peril well as he’s become custom to and Darius is a great hot tag. The finish was awesome and while the Wingmen aren’t too serious of opponents this was still a solid tag match.

Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan

Statlander is accompanied by the best friends and Statlander heads to the back to bring Danhausen out to the ring with the group. Poor Kelsey with noone in her corner against Statlander and all of her best friends. Taz is sick of friendship even though Hobbs and Starks are his friends. Statlander with a backdrop and a taunt that Danhausen joins her on. Danhausen reactions are a big part of this match it seems. Reagan with a pumpkick but she staggers momentarily. Kelsey with a dive onto Statlander but she’s caught and hit with the big bang theory in 1:52.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was a short simple match, I was more intrigued by the Danhausen inclusion. I wonder if his reactions will always be a big part of best friends matches now or what. I don’t mind it but it could get odd as it felt like we got a lot of reaction shots for Danhausen considering how short the match was.

– Schiavone is backstage with Private Party to discuss their upcoming match with Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. They talk up their opponents and Arn Anderson talking about how he’s ancient history. Matt Hardy joins them and tells them to do what they do best and steal the show.

AQA & Ruby Soho vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura

Ruby teaming up with the recently signed AQA, I have to lean with Ruby’s team having the slight edge but this could go either way. I am completely unfamiliar with AQA outside of her few appearances for AEW but she quickly stands out and is clearly talented. She and Ruby work well together as a team something I may want to see more of in the future as a formal team. Emi rolls Ruby up into AQA to stretch them both but it was really awkward. Fortunately Taz made Excalibur break it down for everyone at home. Emi does her we will chop you gimmick and Taz points out just how well that did not get over. Taz is a wordjones not a wordsmith. The crowd is eager to see Ruby Soho get back into this one and Emi prevents the tag initially only for AQA to break free and bring Soho back into the match. Soho and AQA are really the strength of this match, Emi has had some decent showcases in the past but this isn’t hitting. Soho hits Diamante with No Future, AQA to the top and hits a shooting star press onto Diamante for the victory in 5:00.

Rating: **

Review: That shooting star press looked rough like it hit Diamante right in the shoulder but man it’s impressive. This match was just not clicking and I feel for Diamante as she’s great but didn’t get much of a chance to show that. Every time Emi got involved it just took this match a step back for me, I appreciate her trying to have a character but a lot of that stuff doesn’t work and hasn’t worked in the two years or so we’ve seen it tried. Soho is awesome and there’s clearly a ton of potential there for AQA so this pairing could really work out in the way we’ve seen pairings elevate talent in the past.

The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Colt Cabana)

The Blade and Cabana kick this one off two guys who have a ton of combined years in wrestling and likely have mixed it up a time or two in the past. Taz is being really critical this week talking about how Cabana is like a wrestler at the circus. Angels with a dive to the outside on the butcher who catches him and tosses him right into the steps outside of the ring. Butcher and the Blade are a really great team in a promotion full of great teams going into this it felt like a match for Five and Cabana to win but I might be surprised here. The crowd is very pro Colt Cabana. Angels does a great job taking the beating from the Butcher and Blade with Cabana taking the hot tag. Cabana running hot on the Blade and Butcher but The Butcher seems to be handling himself just fine. Jose on the ropes and it distracts Angels just enough for The Blade to hit a blindside lariat. They hit a combination powerbomb on Angels allowing The Blade to pick up the victory in 5:31.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid tag match that allowed The Butcher and The Blade look really strong beating Angels who has been winning his share of matches and Cabana who is a legit vet. I had a feeling when Angels wasn’t with Ten that this may be a win for The Butcher and The Blade. They’re a really strong team who are just a few victories away from being positioned as a top five team in the company. That said there are a lot of teams who fit that bill so we’ll see what the future holds for them yet.

Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

Skye is 3-3 on the year and this is likely her strongest competition yet. Nyla looks to put it away early but Skye manages to reverse at least momentarily. The crowd always gets behind Skye really quick as shes a genuine babyface. Vicky Guerrero getting involved is a great way to get some extra heat on there. Skye’s not just getting run through here which is nice to see can’t just have her get completely squashed every match. Nyla with a beast bomb out of nowhere for the victory in 2:38.

Rating: N/A

Review: This match was perfect for what it was. Skye got a lot more offense in than you may expect and they can always run this back way down the line. Skye got caught out of nowhere and beat with relative ease desptie giving Nyla a run early on. I think for how far along Skye is this was about as good as you could ask for in terms of a match with Nyla. It’s going to be fun watching her development over th next year and get more opportunities against some of AEW’s top womens talent.

Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico

From *Elizabeth* New Jersey Jay Lethal, Justin Roberts went with the Macho Man inflection on Elizabeth and it just sounded a bit weird. Kudos for trying though. The crowd is pro Lethal clearly aware of who he is despite not being featured a whole lot in AEW thus far. Some fast paced back and forth action between Lethal and Serpentico with Serpentico showing some unique defense but it’s not enough to prevent Lethal from taking him out with a tope to the outside. Luther on the outside doing his screaming gimmick, it’s interesting how different the gimmick is received in a small environment compared to in an arena. In the arena not many are paying mind to it, but at Universal it generally gets over. Taz mentions that there are a lot of counters in this match, something I noticed early on. Lethal to the top and drops the elbow but somehow Serpentico kicks out. Taz is a tad surprised as am I. Serpentico showing some spirit trying to win this one but Lethal with a kickout after the superkick ddt combination. Luther giving Lethal a big heads up as to what’s coming allowing Lethal to dodge the dive from Serpentico. Serpentico nearly stole one with the tights but gets hit with the lethal injection for the victory in 5:12.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This didn’t do much for me and was a tad too back and forth for my liking. Serpentico is typically booked a bit stronger than I can ever buy into only to have Luther of all people be the reason he ends up losing. I don’t hate it but it’s not always my favorite part of Dark. Lethal is great in the ring and Serpentico is good in his own right so no complaints on the in ring action it was just never that great. There were lots of reversals and I wasn’t a huge fan of Serpentico kicking out and making a quick comeback following the elbow drop.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson

One thing this show has had is a fair share of toss up matches where either team could feasibly win. I expect a Brock/Lee victory but wouldn’t be surprised at all if the more experienced Private Party take home the win instead. Lee and Isiah kick this one off and they had an exciting back and forth, Isiah offers a fist bump the Lee reluctantly accepts. It was a bit odd but it was a cool exchange so I can’t hate on it especially with Private Party immediately following with some more heel action. Matt Hardy getting involved on the outside, Hardy has undoubtedly helped elevate Private Party, it’ll be exciting where it goes in the coming weeks as rumors about Matt’s future with the HFO keep popping up. Isiah has been a standout over the last six months to a year so it’s cool to see him mix it up with someone like Lee who has so much untapped potential. Lee rolls through and seemingly catches Brock by surprise with the tag, as in Brock wasn’t expecting to tag at that second. He shows some fire running through Isiah and Quen. Brock doesn’t do a whole lot but most of what he does is pretty solid. Hardy getting involved on the apron, getting a delete chant going but it’s brief as Arn pulls out Glock Jones sending Matt running for his life. Brock with the spine buster on Quen only for Isiah to roll up Brock and steal the victory with his foot on the bottom rope in 5:05.

Rating: **1/2

Review: I had a feeling this might happen as this was taped before Rampage, the main just lacked the time to really click into a solid main event showcase match. It was never bad, everyone played their parts well but it was also pretty average with a sneaky finish. Not bad by any means but I really think this could’ve been better. I like how commentary made note of Brock’s lack of overall experience and still being new to wrestling to explain the loss. It adds to the story and is also true. I think the biggest issue they likely faced was the fact they had to get the match done in time to transition over for rampage and thus just didn’t have time to have a ‘great’ match.

Top 3 Names to Watch Following AEW Dark:

Top Flight – These two have so much to offer and are really just getting started. Dante did an amazing job holding down the fort and building the brand of top flight. Now that they can team as a true team I feel like they are red hot with a chance to really be a top team in AEW’s Tag team division. As I mentioned above with the Butcher and the Blade, that division is stacked so it won’t be easy but they’re really poised to be a top team in the next year.

Isiah Kassidy – I really used to dislike Kassidy because of his little screaming shtick. That said he has grown on me and I am now going to pound the drum for him (and his partner) to really get recognized. I hope like hell they have a feud with Matt down the line. Kassidy has really stepped his game up and been a solid force for AEW both as a singles and tag superstar, he carried a lot of the load for this weeks match and is someone to watch for sure.

AQA – Still very new to AEW i’m not exactly sure where the ceiling is for AQA. She’s got a lot of unique variables to her that really make her stand out and put her in a position to be a force in the division. That said a lot of women are working for those same opportunities so it could go either way. I really think she will be a fun person to watch over the next year or so as she’s featured on Dark and potentially other AEW platforms as well.

Jobber of the Night:

Skye Blue – She had to face Nyla so it felt like a squash was definitely incoming. That’s pretty much what we got but she did get a lot more offense in and continues to show that she’s a can’t miss babyface. The crowd always connects with her and gets behind her. Nyla was a fantastic opponent as she could allow Skye to get in some real offense nearly two minutes worth and then just put her away with one move. Like AQA i’m unsure of what the ceiling could be for Skye, but I would love to see her grow to a point where she’s kicking out of beast bombs and nearly beating the first AEW Women’s champion. For now this was short but still impressive.

*There weren’t many traditional ‘jobbers’ as this was tapped before Rampage, so I went with a favorite.