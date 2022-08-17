Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 8.16.22  

Welcome back to another Tuesday Night AEW Dark recap with YA BOI! Last weeks episode was a tad better than the usual with the final few matches really establishing a solid episode overall. This week we have a stacked card and i’ll save you my usual grobbling over the structure and length of Dark week to week. All i’ll say is it can be hard to get consumers to consistently tune for the full show when the length is not standard, however there are obvious benefits to that as we have seen over time. It’s also PPV week so we can expect an extra episode of Dark later this week that i’ll gladly recap if we are so blessed with that much. I’m going in pretty blind as I haven’t looked at much of the match card but the YouTube title tells me we’ll see Powerhouse Hobbs, The Trustbusters, Fuego, Bear Country, Abadon and more. Hobbs is a studd and someone I enjoy but i’m not sure if he brings enough star power to carry the load here this week. However the Trustbusters carried AEW to a HUGE Rampage number so who knows perhaps this will be the most viewed episode of Dark ever. I joke. Anyhow Excalibur and Taz are talking so lets get to the action.

Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol

I’m not a huge fan of Fuego if we’re being honest, I enjoyed the build he had early on but it hasn’t translated to much in ring, that said a win here for either guy should be considered relatively significant as they’re at least the top of the ‘jobber’ pecking order if nothing else. Given the experience of Daivari and Fuego this should be a solid if not really good opener. No Sonny Kiss along with the Trustbusters as I assume this may have been taped pre rampage. Fuego has Ari on the defensive early controlling a majority of the opening minutes of this one. It’s only lightly effective as Daivari is able to regain control with a wristlock and counters Fuego’s counter this time. Fuego to the apron and hits a sweet twisting rana on Daivari into the ring. Fuego with a northern lights and covers for two. Daivari with a cheap shot to the throat to slow down Fuego and uses the advantage to slam Fuego into the corner as Parker and Slim J watch on from the outside. Daivari locks in a chinlock on Fuego but the crowd wills a comeback. Fuego drops Daivari and bounces off the ropes but Slim J grabs the boot and distracts Fuego allowing Daivari to hit a running back elbow and covers but Fuego with an aggressive kick out at one. Daivari chokes Fuego on the ropes before Aubrey forces a break, he chats it up with Aubrey distracting her as Slim J chokes him out too. Ari locks in a sleeper hold and Aubrey checks him but his hand stays fighting after Aubrey test him. Fuego to his feet, Fuego with the assisted neckbreaker and both men are slow to their feet, they exchange and Fuego locks in a dragon sleeper in the ropes but he’s forced to make a break. Daivari elevated on the ropes and Fuego with a double stomp to the back, he covers but Daivari is quick to regain control dropping Fuego with a urinage. Ari sets Fuego up top and looks for a superplex but Fuego fights free and sets Ari up for an elevated double foot stomp it connects. Ari set up in the tree of woe and Fuego with a COAST TO COAST DROP KICK to Ari! Fuego covers but Ari kicks out at two. Ari slow to his feet and Fuego heads up looking for a tornado DDT, Ari charges the corner and knocks himself down charging the corner. Fuego sets up but Parker pulls Ari out of the ring, Fuego with a moonsault onto everyone outside. Fuego gets face to face with Slim J then looks at Parker but Ari catches him from behind and sends him into the ring post outside. Ari with the inside out lariat then heads up top before telling the crowd to kiss his ass. Ari with a neat looking frog splash and covers for the victory in about 11 minutes. Post match we get a promo from Ari talking up his group as the annoying crowd continues trying to hijack interviews.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was actually a really solid match even if I am not in love with the booking of it. It was a tad longer than I expected and Ari getting beaten down so much was odd but I get that they really sold he could take a beating and keep kicking out then had to cheat to win. They did a good job giving him a significant heel victory over a mid level jobber. I really like the Trustbusters and I think they’re gonna be a solid lower level heel squad.

Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

I dig this match up Willow has been slowly gaining steam and the Renegades have both been improving as they’ve gotten opportunities with AEW. Willow takes control early and drops Robyn with a STIFF big boot then a running cross body and covers for two. Willow with the high impact offense early and quick with the pinfall attempts. Robyn sets Willow up in the ropes then distracts the ref allowing Charlette to attack her from outside of the ring. Robyn with some chops but she pauses to taunt allowing Willow to take control and lay chops into Robyn instead. Robyn ducks a boot and nails Willow with a backstabber this is great early. Robyn looks to set up a camel clutch but instead locks in the double fish hook. Sicko. Willow easily fights free and lays Robyn with a series of clotheslines then drops her with a spinebuster, and we get a Rockin Robyn reference that exposes Excalibur’s age as an eighty year old man. Robyn rolls to the outside and Charlette rolls in as the referee checks on Willow allowing the switcheroo. Charlette with the fisherman suplex and covers Willow for the two count as we pan to Robyn laid out on the outside. Charlette off the ropes right into a spinebuster and Willow drops the straps before lifting Charlette up for the Dr. Bomb and gets the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: For what it was it was a really good match it was on the shorter end around 5:30, sorry folks I’m bad at the stopwatch gimmick. Despite being semi short it was really good and they managed to tell the Renegade story while still giving Willow plenty of steam. They built the Renegades well to where this match kind of meant something.

Brock Anderson vs. Serpentico

Serpentico with a whole entrance and has some sweet gear. Brock accompanied by his pops as he approaches the ring to beat up Serpentico in three minutes or less. I expect a corner spear, shoulders to the midsection a spinebuster and a pinfall victory for Brock lets see how it goes. Lock up early and Brock with the wristlock, They exchange holds before Brock hits a wristlock and stomps on the elbow of Serpentico. Serpentico fights back for a moment but injures his own hand. Brock sent into the corner, but he counters and tosses Serpentico into the corner and drops him with a right hand. Brock sends Serpentico into the middle ropes then kicks the rope into his throat. Nice something new. Brock stomps at the limbs of his opponent, something I do often in wrestling games but I don’t see enough in traditional wrestling. Serpentico runs away from Brock and runs right into Arn who just stands there like a brick wall dropping Serpentico. Serpentico stands up and flips off Arn prompting Brock to drop him from behind. Brock sets Serpentico into the corner and kicks at him but Serpentico rakes the eyes as Aubrey tries to hold Brock back. Serpentico with a DDT and drops Brock for a mild pop. Serpentico drops the knee onto the face of Brock and then lays into him with strikes as Taz and Excalibur discuss masks. Serpentico mocks Arn’s finger gun pulling out an imaginary shotgun this taunt gives Brock ample time to recover and attack but Serpentico quickly regains control stomping at Brock as the crowd begins to get behind him, Brock off the ropes and Serpentico drops him with a forearm shot. Serpentico calls for a flip off the top and he’s slowly heading up there finally he goes for a double stomp but Brock rolls out of the way. Brock with a spike DDT dropping Serpentico. Both men slow to their feet Brock with a lariat then a back elbow and a sidewalk slam. Serpentico off the ropes right into a spinebuster for the victory for Brock.

Rating: ***

Review: Another match that went longer then I expected but it wasn’t bad. Brock showed a lot more here than he probably ever has tho it still wasn’t ‘a lot’ just more and what it was was solid. I don’t love guys like Serpentico and Fuego getting this much offense in but I’m slowly starting to turn a leaf on that as guys like them who do win from time to time should probably have some level of offense so all in all this was a solid showcase.

Abadon vs. Mafiosa

Now this is my kind of squash match. Abadon dominated a majority of this one as she should. I am never sure what the overall goal is for Abadon but I think the growth is clearly evident even in these shorter squash matches and the more she’s improved the closer they get to really going full bore with her. For now I do wish we’d get more of her on tv rather than the consistent squash matches but if she’s gonna do squash matches they should be like this. Abadon hits the Black Dahlia for the victory over Mafiosa.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not exactly a lengthy match with tons of workrate but it’s nice to see the improvements of Abadon over time and the more she expands her ring work the more ready she can be to expand the other aspects of her gimmick. For now the squash matches are fine but I’m ready for something extended for her either in ring or in storyline.

Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki

Nice back and forth early but Angelico takes control and uses his experience to tie Akki up in a unique wristlock that takes Taz by surprise. Akki fires up and takes some offense for a moment nailing a thrust kick but his excitement sets him back allowing Angelico to regain control and locking in the submission for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Hard to rate given it was so short but it was really good for what it was, both guys delivered what was expected of them. I am curious what’s next for Angelico as he’s been racking up wins, he could just be building to be a glorified jobber ala Fuego but he feels a little more important to me. We’ll have to see where it goes. Nice win for him though that shows his skill.

Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle

Renee the semi frequent jobber against Emi the consistent winner who puts over the stars. Emi has grown on me a TON and I LOVE her these days. I actually prefer her against some of the upcoming talent but this is a good spot for her as well working over a competent low level talent. Emi locks up Renee and takes a seat on her before pulling at the hair. This offends Renee prompting a chop exchange but Emi isn’t having that shit and just scratches her chest prompting a legitimate “what the hell” from commentary. That was unique. Renee points to one corner then heads to the other before hitting a missal drop kick to Emi and covers for two. Emi quick to regain control and hits some modified cross rhodes looking move. Emi chops at Renee in the corner for the we will chop you gimmick. Emi with a modified version of her backbreaker then again with a unique style splash onto Renee. Emi does typical moves in a way that is just slightly different and I appreciate it. Emi with the queens gambit and covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: It was just a bit too short to call it three stars or more but this was solid. I might just be an Emi mark but she’s really really good and I wish that she was given a serious opportunity to get over with the TV audience. When she got her last run and title opportunity I wasn’t as sold on her but since then she’s grown on me so much.

Josh Woods vs. Cobra

Big SNAKE episode of AEW Dark tonight. Woods comes out solo and takes a selfie with a fan. Isn’t he a heel? Taz tells us a story of an old friend named Gold Cobra, no relation to Cobra. Lock up early, Cobra actually a decent built dude and he offers a handshake out of respect to Josh. Josh accepts and Cobra is the one who pulls him in only to get suplexed. Isn’t this dude a heel? Josh sets Cobra up in the ropes and hits a german then tosses him around into a wrist lock then locks in a modified arm submission forcing Cobra to tap.

Rating: N/A

Review: I’m not going to lie, this was a complete dud to me, what the hell is Josh doing playing up to the crowd like a babyface, I’m sure I just don’t get it but that was silly and his submission just felt complicated to get into and like it didn’t hurt at all.

Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash

Raju with the entrance, Khash without, take out of that what you will. Khash was awesome in his early time on Dark, shame he’s the odd man out in the Ari Daivari situation so far. Khash with some offense early but Raju quickly takes control as Taz says he has cameras in Excalibur’s hotel room. I’ve started to fade out the commentary weekly to pay more attention to the ring work and its lead to me only hearing random quips like that. Khash fights back and they have a nice stiff strike exchange. That’s good stuff. Khash covers for two but Raju is quick to kick out. Khash with a series of strikes to Raju and Raju sells em like a boxer in a fight, great exchange between these two as Raju jumps into a powerslam. Khash did a GREAT job not dropping Raju on his neck here. Khash covers for two and gets a nice chant from the crowd. Raju with a jumping knee to regain control, he heads up top and Khash sits up into a jumping stomp from Raju. Post match Raju interviews with Schiavone and says he’s been shining since day one and it doesn’t matter where he works. Really good promo work from Raju.

Rating: **3/4

Review: I liked this but the crowd wasn’t feeling the finish. It’s hard to hit that double stomp like that and it not feel dumb that the opponent just waits for it. Other than that these two really did great and even though Raju is the guy who has a bit more momentum the fact both are so low on the card it going 50/50 made it entertaining. I’m not a big fan of Rohit but it’s pretty hard to deny his talent.

Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue

Renegade twins are back and technically Skye Blue has an advantage here as Charlette has already competed tonight and took the finish early. Commentary struggling to put the pieces together but they got it as we start and Excalibur loses it as Taz breaks into song. Decent exchange early between Skye and Charlette. Skye off the ropes but Robyn grabs the leg right in front of the referee. Excalibur mentions that it’d be nice if they could call this match again which indicates to me they’ve done this before. Renegade with a lariat and covers for one. Skye with a stalling rana on Charlette and then drops her with a superkick. I need Excalibur to define the difference between a thrust kick and superkick. Skye with a diving crossbody and covers for two. Skye with the twisting neckbreaker and Charlette tries to switch out with Robyn but the referee catches them and tosses Robyn. This referee is probably the best in the entire business. Thrust kick and a suplex into a flatliner and Skye Blue covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/4

Review: +1/4 for the great ref work. This match wasn’t great but Skye and Charlette are both greener talent who are looking to grow so it’s what it’s going to be. There was never anything technically awful just slow and clunky at points.

Bear Country vs. Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra

Bear Country have a good bit of history in AEW and have show tremendous growth. Bronson kicks this off and briefly is taken advantage of by the jobbers but he quickly regains control dropping both with a double clothesline. Boulder tags in and controls Iniestra briefly. Boulder tags in but Rico and Iniestra take control after Rico just gets involved. Rico tags in and lags into Boulder covering for a two count before Boulder just comes in and takes him off the pin. Iniestra gets involved looking for a powerbomb to the outside but Bear just drops on his chest nearly killing him. Bronson drops Rico with a lariat and makes the tag to Boulder who runs through both Rico and Iniestra. Boulder tries to catch Iniestra but he loses his grip and subtly slams him down before dropping Rico right onto him. Really nice save to a natural mix up. Bronson tags in and they do the backpack cannonball and Bronson pins both Rico and Iniestra because noone knows who is legal.

Rating: ***

Review: This was really solid for a showcase squash match. Boulder and Bronson have grown a ton and should be featured as prominently on Dark as they can. The crowd loves them and they are good, the save from Boulder was some real smooth veteran stuff.

Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux

Former manager of Joey Janela now has a manager of her own the Diamond Shiek. Fun fact he has the support of Rick Ross, no seriously Rick Ross cut a full three minute promo for this guy on twitter that only ten people have watched. A smart pick for the manager of Rossi to be honest. Rossi tosses Avery and uses her strength early. Kayla with a stiff chop to the chest of Avery before tossing her into the ropes and chokes her out for the four seconds she’s allowed to. Avery with a forearm then dives into a crossbody but Kayla catches her and just does bicep curls. Kayla drops Avery then does a kip up right into a moonsault and covers but she pulls Avery up at two. Rossi lifts Avery up but Avery escapes and drops Kayla with an enziguri. Diamond Sheik distracts Avery allowing Rossi to hit a NASTY brainbuster on Avery and covers her for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was pretty decent but Kayla is really green and gives me some scary vibes. I hope she can improve to be as good as people expect but so far this was just ok.

Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross

Bononi is a big dude and Kross is a smaller guy so he should make quick work of him traditionally speaking. Cezar joins the tossing wrestlers across the ring club tossing Kross pretty far. Not the best but not the worst. Kross tries to avoid Cezar but he’s caught back in the ring and Cezar sets him up on the middle rope before just stomping on his face. Cezar lifts Kross up and another Toss to Kross, this one just a tad cleaner than the previous. Bononi chokes away at Kross in the corner before laying into him with a right hand. Kross fights back with a kick and a series of strikes, before hitting an ugly springboard back elbow to Cezar, Kross goes for it again but this time Cezar catches him and SLAMS THE LIFE out of him. Cezar covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was a squash but it was solid for what it was, they kind of botched the finish but it was actually well recovered by Kross so I can’t hate on it at all. Overall it was probably better to go with it that way as he kind of stalled on the initial attempt anyways. There was a great bit between Taz and Excalibur on commentary near the finish cracking on Schiavone, a lot of it is insider stuff you only barely can put together, so I imagine some don’t love commentary and sometimes i’m not a big fan but most of the time they crack me up.

Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Blake had a rough week at GCW this week as the crowd turned on him a bit it has been reported that Christian has an ROH/AEW deal in the works so I expect him to become more consistently featured which has grown a bit anyways. Hobbs tries to go on the offense but Blakes speed allows him to counter a bit even allowing for a missal dropkick but Blake blasts off the ropes into a NASTY clothesline. Taz doing a good job referencing all of the Team Taz stuff during this match. Taz is really good at commentary when it’s something he’s actually invested in. Hobbs with a backbreaker and tosses Blake to the side. Hobbs tosses Blake into the turnbuckle and he tries the ol’ HBK flips up into the tree of woe but it was not good and he just rolls to the outside. Hobbs meets him outside and suplexes him spine first into the ring post multiple times. Hobbs breaks the count and drags Blake across the mat outside the ring. Hobbs tosses Blake onto the apron into the ring, Blake catches Hobbs as he’s making his way back into the ring nailing him with a series of knees then a 450 across the back of Hobbs. Blake covers and Hobbs kicks out at barely one tosses Blake off, Blake is shocked he attempts an enziguri but Hobbs is hardly phased, Hobbs with a spinebuster to Blake and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was short and basically a squash outside of a couple moments of offense from Blake. They did well with what they were given and Blakes burst of offense being essentially no sold with the quick kick out was really good stuff. I am gonna be a bit of an old head and say I don’t love doubling up on spinebuster victories but oh well. All in all a solid main event match.