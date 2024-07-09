CCW Announces Upcoming Return of Kamille

– Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) recently announced that Kamille will be returning to the promotion. It will be her first time wrestling in the promotion since October of last year. More details on the former NWA Women’s World Champion’s CCW return will be revealed at a later date. You can see the full announcement below:

CCW Announces Return of Kamille

Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Kamille for the first time since October 2023. Known for her incredible 812-day reign as NWA Women’s Champion, Kamille has a storied history with CCW, having faced and defeated notable competitors such as KiLynn King, Christi Jaynes, Anna Diaz, and Valentina Rossi.

Kamille’s dominance and impressive track record have made her a fan favorite and a formidable force in women’s wrestling. Her return to CCW promises to bring high-stakes action and thrilling matches that fans won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned for more details on when Kamille’s return will take place and what challenges await her in the CCW ring.