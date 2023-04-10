wrestling / News
CCW’s CWF Revival Project Starts Filming This May
A new PWInsider report indicates that the initial events for the previously announced Championship Wrestling from Florida revival will take place on May 25 & 26 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Tickets for the events can be purchased here. The show and tapings for the series are being organized by Coastal Championship Wrestling, which has tapped Kevin Sullivan as the Executive Producer and Creative Director for the production. Other names on the production team include Dave “Gangrel” Heath (Producer/Head of Talent Relations) and former CWF referee Bill Alfonso (Producer/Media Relations).
The production schedule for the project indicates CWF filming will begin in May followed by CWF-branded starting in July. The production has been in the works at CCW for quite some time and the promotion has begun negotiations with possible distributors in order to market the new brand outside Florida.
