Cedric Alexander vs. Mike Santana Set For HOG Waging War

A Heavyweight title match between Mike Santana and Cedric Alexander is set to headline HOG Waging War next month. The event happens in Chicago on May 9.

Main Event Set for HOG Waging War in Chicago!

After the completion of HOG Isolation last night, the main event is now set for Waging War on Friday May 9th in Chicago. HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will defend his title against the debuting Cedric Alexander to headline the evening.

Due to last night’s match between Santana and Takeshita ending in a no contest after Charles Mason interfered, the champion Santana retained his championship. Now he brings his 500+ day reign to Chicago against another tough challenge in Cedric Alexander.

Alexander, making his HOG debut and first Indy appearance will look to capture the Heavyweight Championship on his first night. On a mission to battle and defeat the best, can Cedric end Santana’s historic run?

Find out on May 9th LIVE in Chicago at Logan Square Auditorium. Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net

Also announced so far;

-Charles Mason vs. Rich Swann

-Indi Hartwell vs Miyu Yamashita

-Crown Jewel Champion Zilla Fatu is in action!

& more!

The event will also stream live on TrillerTV+

Stay tuned to HOG social media for additional announcements!