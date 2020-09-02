wrestling / News

Various News: Cesaro & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott’s Entrance Themes Released, ACH vs. Curt Stallion Set For Heavy Metal Wrestling

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cesaro

– WWE has released the theme songs for Cesaro & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott online. You can check out the videos below via the WWE Music YouTube account:

– Heavy Metal Wrestling has added ACH to their qualifiers for the Texas Grand Prix. The promotion announced that ACH will face Curt Stallion in a qualifier on September 10th, which will be filmed in front of just 10 fans:

