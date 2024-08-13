Chad Gable Confirms New WWE Contract Length, Says He Has 10 Years Left In Him

Chad Gable signed a new contract with WWE this summer, and he recently confirmed some of the details around it. The American Made leader revealed back in mid-June that he had re-upped with the company, and he told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that it’s a three-year deal. You can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his new contract: “I just re-signed with the company for three more years. To extend my relationship with the company that has done so much for me, afford me things that I never thought I would be able to do, travel around the world and back 100 times it feels like. See things I never would have saw. meet people I never would have met, and just live a childhood dream, which so many people never get to do. How could I not be grateful for that? To continue that relationship, I’m so excited.”

On his future: “To end my career, if you ask me, I have ten years left in me. I feel physically as good as I ever have. To be hitting a peak, I feel, of my career at this point is awesome. I’m excited for the future. We both wanted it. I wanted to stay here, and I think, hopefully, they wanted me to stay here, too. We’ve been mutually beneficial for each other. I love everything the company does.”