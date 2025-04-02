wrestling / News
Chad Gable Set For Real American Beer Signing Event In Before Next Week’s Raw
Chad Gable is set to do a signing event in conjunction with WWE sponsor Real American Beer in Minnesota on Monday before Raw. Real American Beer sent along the following information announcing the American Made member for a meet & greet at the Cub Wine & Spirits in Maple Grove, Minnesota before Monday’s Raw in Minneapolis.
The announcement reads:
CHAD GABLE RETURNS HOME FOR REAL AMERICAN BEER SIGNING EVENT IN MINNESOTA
Meet WWE Superstar Chad Gable Before Monday Night Raw
WHAT:
Minnesota’s own WWE Superstar Chad Gable is bringing the energy to Maple Grove! Join Gable at Cub Wine & Spirits to celebrate Real American Beer—America’s most crushable light beer. Ahead of Monday Night Raw, fans can meet Chad, grab Real American Beer, and get their cases signed by one of WWE’s most dynamic athletes.
WHEN & WHERE:
Monday, April 7
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Cub Wine & Spirits
13335 Grove Dr North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
WHY:
Real American Beer is built for the people and made for good times. As one of the fastest-growing light beers in America, RAB continues to expand its footprint, fueled by passionate fans and the energy of WWE Superstars like Chad Gable. Now, the home state of one of WWE’s most dynamic stars gets to join the celebration.
