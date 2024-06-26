– During a recent appearance on FLAGRANT, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen expressed his belief that disgraced former WWE and TKO chairman Vince McMahon was the one who was running Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chael Sonneon on his belief that McMahon ran Trump’s presidential campaign: “You will not convince me that Vince McMahon did not run that [Trump] campaign in 2016. I believe Vince ran that. Vince was the greatest influencer. Vince’s number one thing is, ‘Yes, it is business and entertainment but it’s psychology.’

On Trump running his campaign like a McMahon WWE event: “He had catchphrases, he had ‘lock him up,’ he started giving them nicknames, he started having the same songs, it was like walk-out music, and he was having chants from the crowd. It was … his campaign was exactly the way Vince McMahon promotes a WrestleMania.”

McMahon’s estranged wife, Linda McMahon, was a member of Donald Trump’s presidential cabinet. After being elected President, Trump named Linda McMahon as the administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA).