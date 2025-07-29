– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, wrestler Charles Mason discussed potentially signing a contract with a major wrestling organization with a weekly TV deal. The idea of inspiring children around the world is of great interest to Mason.

Charles Mason on potentially signing a contract with a major wrestling organization (via Fightful), “You’ve seen what I create, and if it just so happens to happen on a television screen for a major company, that would be nice for the entire world to see, right? I would love for children around the world to be inspired by me and maybe grow the next set of Charles Masons, people who enjoy inflicting pain and torture, and others.” The wrestler continued, “I would love to be the person who influences the next generation of children.”

As noted, Charles Mason is set to defend his House of Glory Wrestling Championship against former WWE Superstar Carlito at HOG Wrestling High Intensity on Friday, August 1 in Queens, New York.