Charlie Dempsey Competes On TNA Impact

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlie Dempsey Jonathan Gresham TNA Impact 8-22-24 Image Credit: TNA

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey got in the ring against Jonathan Gresham on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. The No Quarter Catch Crew member appeared on Thursday’s show for a one-on-one match with Gresham, with the TNA roster member picking up the win via a grappling pin.

Dempsey immediately attacked Gresham after the bell, unhappy with the loss, and walked away. You can see a clip of the finish below:

