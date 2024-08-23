Charlie Dempsey Competes On TNA Impact

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey got in the ring against Jonathan Gresham on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. The No Quarter Catch Crew member appeared on Thursday’s show for a one-on-one match with Gresham, with the TNA roster member picking up the win via a grappling pin.

Dempsey immediately attacked Gresham after the bell, unhappy with the loss, and walked away. You can see a clip of the finish below: