wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey Competes On TNA Impact
August 22, 2024 | Posted by
NXT’s Charlie Dempsey got in the ring against Jonathan Gresham on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. The No Quarter Catch Crew member appeared on Thursday’s show for a one-on-one match with Gresham, with the TNA roster member picking up the win via a grappling pin.
Dempsey immediately attacked Gresham after the bell, unhappy with the loss, and walked away. You can see a clip of the finish below:
.@TheJonGresham and Charlie Dempsey delivered a masterclass in wrestling, but Dempsey proves to be a sore loser!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5f4E6qZTIv pic.twitter.com/cz7CVYCHl5
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 23, 2024