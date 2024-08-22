Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, the Hardys will return this week on iMPACT to face The System’s Moose and JDC, Matt Cardona teams up with SDL and a mystery partner to face Xia Brookside, and PCO, Rosemary is set to unleash her fury on Alisha Edwards, Hammerstone faces off against Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA, Bhupinder Gujjar returns to iMPACT to take on Jai Vidal and Laredo Kid, Charlie Dempsey returns this week to battle Jonathan Gresham and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: August 22nd, 2024

Location: Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Hammerstone vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA locks an armbar on Hammerstone. Kazarian hits a leg drop on Hammerstone and breaks the submission. Kazarian goes for Fade To Black and KUSHIDA hits the Tanaka Punch. Hammerstone goes for the Torture Rack but KUSHIDA reverses it into a Hoverboard Lock. Hammerstone picks him up and hits the Pendulum for the win.

Result: Hammerstone def. Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

After the match, Kazarian attacks KUSHIDA and hits him with the Fade To Black.

Eric Young is backstage and Gia Miller walks up to him. Eric Young says congratulations to Hammerstone and says maybe he doesn’t make it to Emergence. Maclin walks up and says he’ll be watching.

A backstage vignette with Santana and he says the more time he spends here, the more he realises the animal he needs to be. He says The System should make sure that they get the job done. He says he’s not stopping until he cuts the head of the snake.

Match 2: Rosemary vs. Alisha

Alisha pokes at Rosemary and Rosemary pulls her down by the hair. Rosemary clotheslines her against the ropes and hits a sliding forearm and chokes her against the ropes. Rosemary goes to the top rope but Masha distracts her and Alisha hits a Tower of London for two. Alisha kicks her across the back and hits a facebuster for two. She hits a crossbody on Rosemary in the corner followed by a hip attack for two. Alisha hits forearms until Rosemary fights back with some of her own and hits a Spear for two. Rosemary sets up Alisha in the corner and hits a hip attack followed by the X-Factor. Masha pulls Rosemary while the referee isn’t looking. Spitfire run in and attack Masha. Rosemary hits As Above, So Below for the win.

Result: Rosemary def. Alisha by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Rosemary looks to attack Alisha but stops and places a black rose on Alisha.