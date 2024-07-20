wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
An opponent has been named for WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI, as he will face Royce Isaacs. The event happens on July 28 from Brooklyn and airs on Triller TV+. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski
* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs
Two mat grapplers set to lock up and go hold for hold, submission to submission, catch to catch.
Dempsey proved he belonged in Bloodsport in his last outing, capturing victory in a hard fought match with Matt Makowski.
Isaacs has been a staple of Bloodsport and was trading hold… pic.twitter.com/5MXnFiGoZ5
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 20, 2024
