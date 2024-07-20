Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

An opponent has been named for WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI, as he will face Royce Isaacs. The event happens on July 28 from Brooklyn and airs on Triller TV+. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs