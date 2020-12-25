Charlie Haas on Returning to Wrestling, Whether He Has WWE or AEW Aspirations

Charlie Haas is back in wrestling after a two-year hiatus, and he talked about his return and goals in his return during a new interview. Hass spoke with The Hannibal TV following a recent match for SWE, where he’s been working for the first time since late 2018. YOu can check out the highlights below:

On returning to the wrestling business after two years: “So I have been out of the business about two years. I went through a divorce, which was really tough for me and my kids. But I’m back on my feet, I run a youth wrestling program out of Allen, Texas. Allen High School … I run the youth program that pushes all those kids into that middle school and high school program. So I’m in the room every day, wrestling, conditioning with kids from anywhere from kindergarten up to high school, up to college kids that drop out. Si I’m actually wrestling amatur, and wrestling the way I did when I was in college. So in order for me do that, I had to drop weight, I’m at about 215 right now. It’s a different look, but it fits me, so I’m happy where I’m at.”

On if he has aspirations to return to WWE: “You know what, my goal is to pay it forward. If I could give any advice to anybody that wants to listen or anything I’m on the same card with. If I could give you the advice that Arn Anderson, Steve Keirn, Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, Gerry Brisco, Jack Lanza, Pat Patterson — any of those greats that I had the chance [to work with]. I had a 10-year career with WWE, I had the ability or the chance to work with all those great agents. And they were able to give me a piece of the puzzle, or what worked for them. If I could give anything and pay it forward to those who are trying to get where I was or to be better than I ever was which I want everyone to be, that’s my goal.

“I’m not looking forward to getting into AEW, to WWE, to TNA. I mean, I could probably say that ship’s sailed. If they ever come calling, I’d love to listen to them. But right now, my goal is to get the young people that wanna get there — if I can give them advice and help them get there, than that’s what I want to do. That’s my job, is to help pay it forward.”

