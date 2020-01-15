wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair and Andrade Open to Working With Each in WWE Down the Road, How Grateful They Are to Travel Together
Metro UK recently spoke to WWE Superstar power couple Charlotte Flair and new US champion Andrade. The couple’s engagement was announced earlier this month. Below are some highlights.
Charlotte Flair on possibly working with Andrade in WWE: “So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US Championship. And his bond with Zelina is so strong. I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now. Definitely later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together. But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn’t want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together.”
Andrade’s thoughts on the subject: “Maybe in the future, it would be a good idea. But now, Zelina’s been working with me for four years. I won the NXT Title with Zelina, and now the United States Championship.”
Andrade on beating Rey Mysterio to win the US title: “It’s amazing. When I was six or seven years old, Rey Mysterio was my idol.”
Charlotte Flair on how fans react to their relationship: “For me, personally, I think my relationship with Manny is the first time I’ve let fans into this side of my character. It was the first time on social media they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she has a life that’s not evil Charlotte all the time?!'”
Charlotte Flair on being able to travel and train with Andrade when they are on the road: “I’m so grateful. I actually had a couple of TV and live events without him because he had to go back to Mexico, and I was like, ‘Urgh, I don’t know what it’s like to travel on my own anymore!'”
