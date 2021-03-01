WWE News: Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair Appear on Sam Roberts’ Podcast, Rumble Books Pushed Back

Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair are the guests on Sam Roberts’ latest podcast. Roberts posted to Twitter today to promote the release of the episode, as you can see below:

“Today’s Notsam Wresting Pod is insane. I’ve got @MsCharlotteWWE AND @BiancaBelairWWE on the show! Plus my choice for where the WWE Title goes, Undisputed Era outcomes, WON Award controversy… Man, I love talking wrestling”

– Simon & Schuster have announced that they are delaying the release of several books releated to WWE Studios and Paramount Animation’s Rumble back to coincide with the film’s new release date of February 18th, 2022. The books — which include a novelization, The World of World Monster Wrestling, and more — are now going on sale on January 11th, 2022.