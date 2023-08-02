Charlotte Flair On The Differences Between Her On-Screen Persona and Her Real Self

Charlotte Flair discussed the differences between her and her TV character in a new interview. The Smackdown star appeared on the Self-Care Is For Everyone YouTube channel and talked about her on-screen persona and more. You can see the highlights below:

On how she’s different than her TV persona: “I’m definitely not as cool or glamorous. So the short answer is when I first started in wrestling, I wanted to create a woman that I wanted it to be like in my real life. If you’ve watched WWE over the years, Charlotte can be petty, arrogant, entitled; all of those things, but at the character’s core, it’s just always being confident and fighting for what she believes in and competitiveness. As I’ve grown more confident in my real life over the years, I felt like my character just kept growing leaps and bounds because of it. I wish I was as put together as my character. I always have great outfits and robes. In real life, I’m very casual, laid back. I’ve got my sandals and socks that I wear.”

On the character being an escape for her: “Charlotte is kind of like my escape. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. I like going to work and being her. I like playing that character because even if I don’t feel like that, Charlotte always gets to be like that. I had my first extended break last year. I was forced to have the break because I needed mouth surgery, and I was like, ‘Oh man, maybe I do mask a lot of things.’ It’s easy to just turn it on and be Charlotte and not deal with how you’re really feeling in real life. So it’s kind of like, pros and cons.”