Charlotte Flair Doesn’t Think It’s A Negative If Evolution 2 Doesn’t Happen
January 17, 2020 | Posted by
In an interview with Cultaholic, Charlotte Flair spoke about why she doesn’t think it would be a bad thing if WWE doesn’t hold another women-only Evolution PPV.
He said: “I thought the first Evolution was such a success and it was really fun to see the past, the present, and technically the future from NXT altogether on one card in one night. But if it doesn’t happen again…Personally, for me, I always want to be on the card where the entire men’s roster is on it because I want to go, ‘I had the best match, male or female.’ So to me, it’s not necessarily a negative if it doesn’t happen again, but if it does happen again I think it’s so exciting.“
