wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Names Sting and Others As Wresters She Was A Fan of As A Kid

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Charlotte Flair spoke about which wrestlers she was a fan of when she was growing up.

She said: “I love Sting. When I was a little girl, I was like, ‘I want to meet Sting.’ Sting, and then, my Uncle Arn (Anderson) because he’s my Uncle Arn. I thought he was my real uncle. All the guys were kind of the same. Mr. Perfect [Curt Henning], Mr. Wonderful [Paul Orndorff], Sting. Macho Man [Randy Savage] came to see me at school. My dad brought him for lunch. I was really young.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading