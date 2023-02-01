Charlotte Flair Says She Still Has Room To Grow, Isn’t Worried About Her Spot

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Charlotte Flair spoke about her insecurities in wrestling, noting that ‘losing her spot’ is not one of them. She said that while her father likes to keep his persona alive, she’s not worried about it. Here are highlights:

On fear of losing her spot: “Someone in an interview asked me, ‘When I was away, was I worried about someone taking my spot?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, no.’ Absolutely not. And I admit that. That’s not … like, I will always be someone in history, and like you guys said, probably in 20-30 years, I’ll have way more respect than I do now.”

On her insecurities: “My insecurities are not even insecurities, it’s just, nothing is ever enough. Nothing is enough. Like, my performance is never enough. I know that I still have room left to grow. I don’t think I’ve peaked. Even though people might think that, if you look at my last run, even though I didn’t defend the title like ever, I still got better every week on the mic.”