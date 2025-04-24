– The IWC and social media have been buzzing this week with the leaked audio and comments from last Sunday’s The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends. Multiple comments and insults were made at the expense of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Some of which came from fellow WWE Superstar Nia Jax. The event was non-televised, and attendees were restricted from having their smartphones inside the venue. Nonetheless, audio and clips of the show have still leaked.

During her set, Nia Jax is rumored to have said about Charlotte (via NoDQ.com), “It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a f***ing ass cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing.”

It appears Charlotte has since responded to some of the controversial comments made during the roast earlier today via social media. Charlotte Flair wrote in the caption, “IDK. I’m just going to wrestle.” You can view her comments below.

Charlotte Flair was in action at WrestleMania 41: Night 1, challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton won the match to retain her title.