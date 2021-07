– Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki ASH will now face each other in a No Holds Barred Match on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the change to the previously scheduled rematch yesterday. Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s show:

* Non-Title No Holds Barred Match: Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair

* Goldberg returns to Raw to address Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Riddle vs. Omos