Charlotte Flair Weighs in on a Possible WWE Women’s Tag Team Division, Talks Backstage Reaction to WrestleMania Match

– Charlotte Flair spoke with Press of Atlantic City discussing the possibility of a women’s tag team division, her match at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On her triple threat title match at SummerSlam against Carmella and Becky Lynch: “Yeah! The match Tuesday [with Becky Lynch] against the IIconics, I really felt in my groove. I think I wasn’t expecting to be in the title picture for SummerSlam. I think having the opportunity, and then also facing Carmella and getting her back because she beat me twice, and then obviously facing my best friend friend, [Lynch]. Whether she wins or I win, I always like being in the ring with her. She always makes me raise my game. So yeah, I’m just so focused on SummerSlam. It’s a short time before the event so I just want to make sure I’m back in shape. I missed SummerSlam last year so it’s just crazy to think that it’s been a year since then. My dad got sick last year and then just making it back in time. I’m excited, especially with SummerSlam. It’s a mini WrestleMania. To be on the card is an honor. Had I not won the match [against Carmella] I would have been so disappointed.”

On getting positive reactions backstage after her match against Asuka at WrestleMania: “And never do I think the men don’t support us. That’s not what I’m saying. It’s one of those things that I remember after my match with Asuka [at WrestleMania 34], a couple of the boys came up to me and were like, ‘just helluva match.’ There is nothing more satisfying than hearing that from a man. I’m not taking away from a girl saying it either, but it’s just like, ‘heck yea, I’m doing it,’ you know? For them to appreciate your athleticism, your work, your effort, your story-telling because they really are… There’s nothing better.”

On when she found out about Evolution: “I heard rumors. You never know what’s going to happen. I hear things all the time that never come to light. I just gotta go, the best advice is to focus on your tunnel vision. Just keep moving forward. Don’t expect things. Just keep working. I knew if we kept working as hard as we did something like this would happen. And also too, I think it takes for the first time we have the depth to have an all-women’s pay per view. That’s what matters most is that we have that many women that are that talented.”

On a possible women’s tag team division: “I want to tag with Becky! We’re Tea-Generation X! I think that would be awesome. And that’s another thing. Everyone talks about the tag titles. I just wasn’t sure, you know, that we had to have the right amount of women. And depending if that happens one day that would be so much fun.”