wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Tops This Week’s WWE Power Rankings, Top 10 Maneuvers for WWE 2K19 Titans DLC Pack, and Top 10 Embarrassing Superstar Moments

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released this week’s Power Rankings on Instagram. Charlotte topped the list this week. You can see the Top 5 below:

1. Charlotte Flair
2. Brock Lesnar
3. Daniel Bryan
4. The New Day
5. Dean Ambrose

Celebrate Friday with this week's #PowerRankings!

– WWE released a new top 10 video for WWE 2K19’s Titans DLC pack. You can check out the new Top 10 video in the player below.

– WWE released another Top 10 video today for the Top 10 Most Embarrassing Superstar Moments. The moments include Sid Vicious’ having “half the brains that you do” moment. You can check out that video below.

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, WWE, WWE 2K19, Jeffrey Harris

