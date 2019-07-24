Chavo Guerrero on Rey Mysterio Comparing Andrade to Eddie Guerrero, His Experience Wrestling Andrade Once, and No One Being Like Eddie

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero for its WINCLY podcast, who discussed Rey Mysterio comparing Andrade to Eddie Guerrero, GLOW Season 3, and more. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Chavo Guerrero on Rey Mysterio comparing Andrade to Eddie Guerrero: “First of all, there’s no one like Eddie. But, I wrestled Andrade only once…and it was what it was. It was in a tag team so we didn’t really get too much into it. But Rey would know because of the knock-down, drag-out matches he’s had with both of them.”

Chavo on Andrade doing Eddie’s Three Amigos move: “I hate him [laughs]. No, that’s great. The reason I do the Three Amigos is as a tribute to Eddie, so anybody who does that move is a tribute to the person who originally did it. You emulate people because you see something that works and that you’re a fan of. Obviously, Andrade is a fan of Eddie and of that move-set…So hat’s off to him. That’s great that he’s keeping the memory alive.”

Chavo Guerrero on Geena Davis joining cast of GLOW for Season 3: “It was really cool as I had to keep it quiet for a while until the press statement went out that she’s actually a part of it. I didn’t get to work with her as much as I would have liked to but what a really cool lady.”

Guerrero on Alison Brie making the cover of ESPN The Magazine alongside Becky Lynch: “Man, that was so awesome. I texted Alison, ‘Hey, did you ever think when you took this job that you’d be landing on the cover of ESPN as a wrestler?’ She said no and was really tripping out. I told her that even though she never thought about being the face of wrestling, she really is and there’s a lot of responsibility that goes with that because there’s people looking to her to be a voice.”

Chavo Guerrero on still being a fan: “You never stop being a fan and I love when fans come to me and ask for a picture. They’ll be like, ‘I’m marking out.’ But you don’t understand, we’re all marks; we’re in this business because we’re marks. But we love the business and I never stopped being a fan.”