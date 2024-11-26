– During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked’s Coexisting with Rob & Maggie, wrestler Cheeseburger discussed potentially working as a producer in AEW in the future. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Cheeseburger on if he has any interest in producing matches for AEW: “Yeah, absolutely. I’ve done a little bit of producing work, but when we would do some of the old Future of Honor stuff for Ring of Honor, I would produce those. I would help put matches together, help agent some matches. I do pretty much all of the booking and producing work at the dojo for our YouTube show and getting some practice with that and putting together matches with students.”

On working as a producer for Dojo Pro: “There was a show, I don’t know if you guys have seen it, but it was on Amazon Prime, ‘Dojo Pro’, I was a producer on that as well. That show, that had a lot of great guys [in it], like [Wheeler] Yuta was in it, Ricky Starks, MJF, Aaron Solo, [Joey] Janela. So I ended up being a producer on that as well, and that was a really fun experience, getting to do that and be a part of that. That was always something that I could see myself doing in the future, maybe not right now as an active talent, but yeah, I would be interested in that, for sure.”

Cheeseburger lost in a handicap match last week on AEW Dynamite, teaming with Joe Keys against Bobby Lashley. The match was stopped via referee’s decision.