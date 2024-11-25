Cheeseburger Isn’t Actively Thinking About WWE ID Program

Cheeseburger isn’t keeping himself preoccupied with the notion of the WWE ID program. The ROH star, who has recently appeared on AEW TV, was asked about the new WWE independent development program during a recent appearance on Fightful’s Co-Existing With Rob and Maggie. He noted that it’s not something he’s putting a lot of energy into thinking about for himself, though he would be happy for the students he’s trained at the ROH Dojo.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t actively think about it,” Cheeseburger said. “If it happens, it happens. I’ve learned to try and take pressure off myself in terms of that pressure of success and just have fun and go with the flow and do what I enjoy. I feel like, not for everybody, but sometimes, once you stop chasing that thing, then that’s when the good things kind of start to happen when you least expect it. But honestly, even if it’s not something that is for me, I have plenty of students that would love to see that be a thing, especially if they’re looking for people with maybe less experience or maybe a little bit younger. I have a lot of really awesome students that I would love to see maybe be a part of that program and whatever form that takes place, I think it’d be great for the indies, great for young wrestlers, whether it’s getting a tryout, getting them a look, or just getting them more exposure, whatever that may be.”

He continued, “If it happens, it’s something I would think about if it happens for me. If it doesn’t, it’s fine, I’ll still be a professional wrestler and still be enjoying myself. But I’d be happy for all my students. For me too, I’m at the point now where I’m like they wrestling dad where it’s like things are cool to me, but when things happen to people that I helped train and get to see people do that, when my first students have gotten signed contracts or seeing someone I helped teach like [Wheeler] Yuta doing amazing stuff with AEW and being a little small part of helping him out and things like that, it’s amazing.”

Cheeseburger competed on last week’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Joe Keys to lose a two-on-one handcap match to Bobby Lashley in Lashley’s AEW in-ring debut.