Chelsea Green Begins Filming For Blue Ridge

In a Twitter post, Chelsea Green mentioned that she is on the set of the series “Blue Ridge.” The SmackDown performer revealed that she will portray the character Shelby Hughes.

The synopsis describes the series as follows: “It centers on new sheriff, ex-Green Beret Justin Wise, as he and his two deputies embark on an investigation into a murder in a town nestled within the Blue Ridge mountains.” The principal cast includes Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Lancaster, Taegen Burns, A Martinez, Avianna Mynhier, Greg Perrow, and Tom Proctor.

The inaugural season of the show was released earlier this year. The second season is set to premiere in 2025 on Western Bound.