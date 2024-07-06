– While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2024, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed wrestlers from outside WWE she wants to face, wanting Matt Cardona as a mixed tag team partner, and more. Below are some highlights:

Green on wrestlers outside of WWE she wants to face: “Here’s the thing like, now all the girls that I wrestled with are here. It was Asuka, as Kana. It was IYO, it was Kairi. I mean, even Giulia, like, all these amazing Japanese wrestlers are now here. The one person that I did wrestle in Stardom that is not here is Mayu (Iwatani). So that would be interesting. We also got Momo (Watanabe) that was really, really talented. So, I mean, honestly, the list goes on. If we went and watched all the Japanese companies right now, I could probably tell you 50. There are so many females in Japan that are so talented.”

On if Matt Cardona will return to WWE: “I don’t know if I would work with him, but let’s put a pin in that one, I am not sure. But I would obviously love to see him back. I mean ideally I would love to see him and Steph [De Lander] back together to do the GCW shtick. But you know, I would take him as my mix tag partner if I needed to.”

Chelsea Green competes against Iyo Sky, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 show. The premium live event will be held later today at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.