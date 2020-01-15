Chelsea Green on Her Evolution as a Wrestler, Who She Has Her Eyes on in NXT

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to NXT Superstar Chelsea Green, who discussed a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

Chelsea Green on her evolution as a wrestler: “Well, I definitely evolved as a wrestler. Every single year, I go through once the new year hits, I go through this moment where I kind of think about how far I’ve come and what’s changed. And I would say that my biggest evolution character-wise has been from the time that I started in NXT until now. I’ve been working through who I am and how to show the fans and the audience who I am in a genuine way.”

Chelsea Green on her competition and who she has her eyes on in NXT: “Well, I would be lying if I said that really I have no competition because I just told you that the roster was so stacked (laughs). I want to tell you that I don’t have to worry about anyone, and that I’m the best and that I’m going to be standing there, the last woman in that ring. But we’ve got one of our strongest competitors, Bianca Belair. We’ve got one of our highest flyers in Candice LeRae. We’ve got Io, who is one of the best wrestlers, male or female ever. So, those are going to be kind of my three. My eyes are going to be on those three. But I do think that there are going to be a lot of women that you guys haven’t seen that are going to shine, and so I’m going to have to kind of keep my eyes peeled on everyone. However, when I do win and challenge Rhea for the title, and take the title off her, or whoever it may be that I take the title off of, I just want to do exactly what I’ve done when I was on the independent scene, which is really just be a fighting champion. I want to continue to wrestle nonstop whether I have the title or not, and I’m not afraid of whoever it is that wants to step up.”

Green on having Robert Stone as her manager: “Well, aside from the fact that Robert and I go way back, we’ve known each other for a while. So, I trust him, he trusts me. He makes the best business decisions, whether it’s in wrestling, whether it’s in life. I am very, very proud to have Robert representing me. I think he feels the same way, and that mutual respect is going to take us very far.”

On making her Raw debut against Charlotte Flair: “It’s so hard to describe how I felt because that has really been my ultimate goal, to get on Raw or SmackDown, since the minute that I first stepped in the wrestling ring in 2014. So, for it to all come together and right before Christmas was honestly the best Christmas present I could have possibly asked for, and really the takeaway was that I am a great wrestler. I can compete anywhere. I can compete on Raw, on SmackDown, on Main Event. I can compete on 205 Live if they want me to. And there’s something to be said about a confident woman, and I think a lot of people are afraid of that. But after this little holiday season and my stint on Main Event and Raw, I can tell you that I am coming into NXT and making this debut as the most confident woman in NXT.”