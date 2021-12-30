wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Battles Janai Kai on This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday (Video)
December 29, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Chelsea Green battles Janai Kai in the final #ROHWD match of 2021, and Bobby Cruise joins Beyond The Belles to go behind-the-scenes on the year that was for Women’s Division Wednesday!”
