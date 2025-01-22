Chelsea Green On What She Learned From Her Time On Tough Enough

Chelsea Green competed on WWE Tough Enough, and she recently looked back at her time on the show. Green was part of the sixth season of the reality series and she spoke about the experience there on Casual Conversations with The Classic. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her performance on the show: “I did terribly. It only took me ten years to actually, like, get retribution, but we’re fine.”

On learning from her fellow competitors: “They had this like ‘je ne sais quoi’ about them, they were just, like, just so much more grown up in America. So, I learned a lot from that experience but I knew, I knew while I was in it — these girls are meant to be stars. So I wasn’t surprised when I left and a bunch of them got called back.”