– During a recent interview with Click and Tell, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about how winning the WWE Women’s US Championship was a “perfect moment” for her career. She said on beating Michin in the finals of the tournament and becoming the inaugural champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s in Long Island, it’s with all of my in-laws. Everyone in my family ended up flying there.”

Chelsea Green continued, “It was just the perfect moment. The crowd was amazing. They were chanting my name the entire time, from start to finish.” She added on the moment, “It was a moment that a wrestler would dream of.”

Green’s WWE US Title run came to an end last night on SmackDown. She was defeated by her rival Zelina Vega, who became the second WWE Women’s US Champion in the title’s history.