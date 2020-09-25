Chelsea Green Reveals She Has Recovered From COVID-19

In a post on her private Facebook page (via Wrestling Inc), Chelsea Green revealed that she has recently recovered from COVID-19 and is feeling better.

She wrote: “It feels so good to be out and about again after testing positive for COVID. I’m thankful I’m starting to feel like myself again. WEAR YOUR MASKS, people.”

Green has been absent from NXT for some time, and there had been rumors that she could end up part of WWE’s Retribution stable. Meanwhile, her fiance Matt Cardona hasn’t appeared in AEW since All Out. If Green has had COVID, then he could be staying home as a precautionary measure.