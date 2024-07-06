– Chelsea Green shared a sneak peek at her gear for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. It looks like she will be paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for tonight’s event.

Chelsea Green is set to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match at tonight’s event against Zoey Stark, Iyo Sky, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Lyra Valkyria. The winner will gain possession of a MITB briefcase and a guaranteed title shot that they can cash in at any time. Tonight’s event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.