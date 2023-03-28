Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville Qualify For Fatal Four-Way Tag Match At WrestleMania 39

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have scored the final spot in the women’s Fatal Four-Way tag match at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s Raw, Deville and Green defeated Candice LeRae and Michin to earn the final spot in the match. They join the teams of Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Shotzi & Natalya, and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in the match.

WrestleMania 39 airs on April1 1st and 2nd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup after Raw.