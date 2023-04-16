– During a recent interview with 98 Rock Baltimore, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed AEW holding All In at Wembley Stadium this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on AEW holding a show in Wembley Stadium: “When I heard Wembley Stadium, I was like super excited because we could’ve went to the 02 which is cool, been there many times, we could’ve gone to Craven Cottage. Wembley takes things to a completely different level and people are like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”

On his expectations for ticket sales: “If you build it they will come. I don’t even know what the card is going to be, but I bet you when that ticket goes on sale in about three weeks, people are going to have their foots in their mouths when they see just how many tickets are sold right out of the gate just because AEW is at Wembley … People don’t understand, AEW is very, very hot in England. Our show, Dynamite, is the number one watched pro wrestling show in the country over any other company.”