wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Announces First Day of Matches For Wrestling Cruise
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho’s 2020 Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea kicks off tomorrow, and now we know the matches for day one. Jericho posted to Instagram to reveal the lineup for the first day of the cruise:
* Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz
* Britt Baker vs. Allie
* Joey Janela vs. QT Marshall
* MJF vs. Jungleboy
* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian
* Nyla Rose vs. Penelope Ford
* SCU vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks
The cruise runs from January 20th to January 24th, with Wednesday’s Dynamite taped on the boat.
