Chris Jericho Doesn’t Feel Like He’s 53 Years Old, Compares Himself To Rolling Stones

Chris Jericho still sees himself as working at a high level despite being 53 years old, comparing himself to the Rolling Stones. The AEW star made the comparison in an interview with TMZ Sports as he discussed his current AEW run, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On comparing himself to the Rolling Stones: “Mick is 80, and you look at this guy and he lives in a different planet. I think it’s because he’s been doing it since he was a teenager. I think that’s the same with me. I don’t see myself as 53, I don’t feel 53, I don’t work like I’m 53, I just do what I do and I think it’s more instinct at this point in time.”

On his current AEW run: “If I didn’t think I could still compete at the highest of levels, it wouldn’t matter if I’m 53, 33, 73, I wouldn’t do it. But for me right now I’m excited about AEW.”