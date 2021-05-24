Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Announce New Upcoming Single, New Tour Dates

Chris Jericho’s metal band Fozzy have announced a new single coming this week and a tour starting this summer. Fozzy announced that their new single “Save” will release on Friday; you can pre-save the single to your streaming music service of choice here. The song is the band’s first since 2019’s “Nowhere to Run.” Their last album was Judas, which released in October of 2017 and hit the top 10 of the US Hard Rock and Independent Album charts.

The band also announced that their Save The World Tour will begin on July 14th in Iowa City, Iowa and run through October 9th in Orlando, Florida. You can find out more information about the tour here. They also include performing on Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy cruise from October 21st through October 25th and the KISS Kruise X from October 29th through November 3rd.

#Buffalo! Get your tickets and VIP's for our show at Iron Works on September 13th NOW at https://t.co/XAnruLtoW4! pic.twitter.com/p8d5aZCZRR — FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) May 21, 2021