Chris Jericho Knows Jon Moxley Will Make the Right Decision Tonight
– AEW World champion Chris Jericho released a new promo earlier today, explaining how he knows Jon Moxley will make the right decision when he gives his answer on whether or not he will join the Inner Circle. Moxley will deliver his answer to Jericho later tonight on AEW Dynamite on TNT.
You can watch Jericho’s new promo video below. Chris Jericho stated the following:
“What a glorious day it is today, right, Big Hurt? Because today is the day that Jon Moxley makes his decision on whether he’s going to be joining and being a partner with us for the Inner Circle. Mox, you said I’m your friend. You said I’m your mentor. Now, I want you to be our mentor. And you know, what you’re going to do. We know what you’re going to do! It’s going to be the right decision, and it’s going to be a party in Memphis tonight after AEW Dynamite! We’re gonna go down to Beale Street! We’re gonna hang out all night long Inner Circle style! Then, you can hop in the private Inner Circle jet. We’ll take you straight back home. We’ll drop you off. You can nurse out the hangover at your own home. Moxley! Inner Circle! Tonight! We are so excited. You are not going to want to miss this. See you tonight, Mox!”
