– During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho discussed why The Learning Tree is the favorite incarnation of his wrestling character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on The Learning Tree: “People will always ask me ‘What’s your favorite era of Chris Jericho?’ I always say the one I’m in right now. The Learning Tree. If it’s not, then why am I doing it? There’s been a lot of great moments, but I like this era. I like what’s going on right now.”

His thoughts on wrestling salaries: “Salaries have finally gone to where they’re getting closer to where I think our talent in every company should be getting. A lot of the old-school brothers didn’t get that. They were riding the roads 300 days a year for whatever they could make.”

On trying to help the younger talent: “I’ll always keep an eye on that and try and help out when I can because those guys earned it. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”